Rosemary Ndlovu matter postponed after arrest warrant issued for her co-accused

Rosemary Ndlovu is currently serving six life sentences for the murder of her family members for insurance payout gains.

Rosemary Ndlovu made a brief appearance in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on 25 May 2022. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News.
JOHANNESBURG - The matter against convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu has once again been postponed pending the arrest of her co-accused.

But she now has fresh charges against her for conspiracy to murder her colleagues and their family members.

Dressed in an animal print camisole and a fresh hairdo, Rosemary Ndlovu made her way up from the holding cells to an already packed courtroom.

In the first matter, where Ndlovu is accused of conspiring to kill her colleague, Colonel Nthipe Boloka and the investigating officer who was working on her case. Benneth Mabinda, her co-accused, is still on the run.

The court has issued a warrant of arrest for her.

In the second matter, Ndlovu is accused of conspiring with a colleague, Nomsa Mudau, to kill her husband, Justice Mudau.

In the last appearance, Mudau was heavily pregnant and was afforded a postponement by the court, so she could give birth.

Her matter has been postponed for the disclosure of the docket.

Ndlovu and her co-accused will return to court next Tuesday.

