Report required in trial against alleged Parly arsonist with de Lille

The case against Zandile Mafe was postponed earlier this month, due to several outstanding reports.

CAPE TOWN - A report required in the trial against the alleged Parliament fire starter is still with Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.

The case against Zandile Mafe was postponed earlier this month, due to several outstanding reports.

He was arrested on 2 January and faces four charges, including arson and terrorism.

A draft damage assessment report has been forwarded to De Lille and the department's acting director general Alec Moemi.

They are assessing its content and will give input.

During Mafe's court appearance two weeks ago, senior state prosecutor Advocate Mervyn Menigo revealed crime scene and arson reports were close to being finalised.

The case will be back at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on 9 June when the matter is expected to be moved the Western Cape High Court.

On Monday, Mafe will again apply for leave to appeal the denial of bail after judges were split on whether it would be allowed.