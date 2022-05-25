Ramaphosa: Dialogue & negotiation the only way to end Russia-Ukraine conflict

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa was still abstaining from taking any decision on taking a side in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the best way that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could be brought to an end was through negotiations and dialogue.

He said that this was the same tool that helped South Africa win its fight for democracy.

Ramaphosa said this at a media briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa was hosting Scholz for a visit in the country to discuss bilateral and global concerns, including ways to enhance cooperation in areas like energy and climate change.

He said that a call for a cessation of hostilities would be a better tool to be used.

"We were pitted against each other in the apartheid regime but it was only through dialogue, through negotiation that brought an end to the conflict," he said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz responded to the same question on the two states' conflict, indicating that Germany deliberately gives its support to Ukraine.

"We also lent humanitarian assistance but also militarily in order for Ukraine to be able to defend itself," Scholz said.

Ramaphosa and Scholz have also launched a South African–German partnership to help improve the technology research for production of sustainable aviation fuels.