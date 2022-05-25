NSRI appeals for caution along Southern, Eastern Cape due to shark activity

The NSRI'S Craig Lambinon said increased shark activity has been noticed along the Southern Cape coastline from Mossel Bay to Plettenberg Bay and the Eastern Cape coastline from Storms River to Jeffreys Bay.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is appealing to people to exercise caution along the Southern Cape and Eastern Cape coastline due to increased shark activity.

The NSRI'S Craig Lambinon said increased shark activity has been noticed along the Southern Cape coastline from Mossel Bay to Plettenberg Bay and the Eastern Cape coastline from Storms River to Jeffreys Bay.

“NSRI, local municipalities along the Southern Cape and Eastern Cape coastline and marine authorities are appealing to residents to exercise caution due to increased inshore shark activity.”