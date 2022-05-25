Nehawu set for protest action at Sars offices in Tshwane over wage dispute

Nehawu wants a double-digit wage increase for workers against the revenue service's offer of zero percent.

JOHANNESBURG - Health and allied workers union, Nehawu, is on Wednesday expected to launch protest action at Sars offices in Tshwane over a wage dispute.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) is also expected to join the march.

Nehawu wants a double-digit wage increase for workers against the revenue service's offer of zero percent.

The South African Revenue Service said that like all state institutions, it had limited resources and funding allocation from Treasury simply made no allocation for wage increments.

However, Nehawu is not convinced by this stance.

It said that Sars would not have achieved the more than R1.2 trillion revenue collection without dedicated staff members.

Nehawu is demanding a 12% wage increase while the PSA, Sars' majority union, is demanding a consumer price index plus 7% increase. However, Sars tabled a final wage offer of a zero percent increase.

Demonstrators are expected to gather in Pretoria between Madiba and Kgosi Mampuru streets.