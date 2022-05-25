Nehawu says revised wage offer from Sars is too little

The union, together with the Public Servants Association, said that any wage increment offered below the current inflation rate of 5.9% was unacceptable.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) said that a revised wage increment offer of 1.3% by the South African Revenue Service was still too little.

The union, together with the Public Servants Association (PSA), is demanding a 7% across-the-board wage increase.

Both unions have vowed to continue with protest action scheduled for Wednesday at Sars’ offices.

They said that any wage increment offered below the current inflation rate of 5.9% was unacceptable.

Negotiations between the labour movement and the revenue service, which commenced in January, deadlocked last week.

Sars initially offered a zero percent wage increase, citing a poor financial position.

But the unions demanded a 12% wage increase, insisting that Sars could afford it.

The unions have since revised their position and Sars said that it has managed to find R500 million to offer workers.

But Nehawu president Mike Shingange said that this was not enough.

"So our view is that an increase that does not talk to inflation is not an increase. Inflation is 5.9% if you get anything less than that it's not an increase," he said.

Both Sars and the unions have indicated that they are still open to negotiations.