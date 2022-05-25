Ndlovu Youth Choir announces release of new music video on Africa Day

On Wednesday the world celebrated Africa Day and here at home this day is a reminder of our relationship with the African continent.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ndlovu Youth Choir joined in on celebrating Africa Day on Wednesday by announcing the release of the video for one of their songs Afrika Hey alongside DJ Sun-El Musician.

The Afrika Hey video showcases the spectacular beauty of Africa’s City of Gold in Johannesburg.

The single is taken from their latest album titled Grateful.

The song celebrates the beauty of Africa and encourages people to be proud of the continent and share that pride wherever they may travel around the world.