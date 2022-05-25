Ndlovu conspiracy case postponed after arrest warrant issued for co-accused

Rosemary Ndlovu is currently serving six life sentences for the murder of her family members for insurance payout gains.

JOHANNESBURG - The matter against convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu has once again been postponed pending the arrest of her co-accused.

Ndlovu is currently serving six life sentences for the murder of her family members for insurance payout gains.

But she now has fresh charges against her for conspiracy to murder her colleagues and their family members.

Dressed in an animal print camisole and a fresh hairdo, Rosemary Ndlovu made her way up from the holding cells to an already packed courtroom.