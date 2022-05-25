MPs question police's commitment to ending GBV, femicide in SA

Police committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson said that more had to be done to address the rise of violence against women.

CAPE TOWN - Gender-based violence (GBV) and the brutal murder of Namhla Mtwa dominated Tuesday’s police budget debate where MPs called for more action.

Mtwa was gunned down in Mthatha last month in what is alleged to be GBV-related, after suffering years of violent abuse.

Police committee members raised serious concerns on the rise of gender-based violence and femicide and lack of police intervention.

She said that what was even more concerning was that a police officer was allegedly involved in the murder of Namhla Mtwa.

"The committee expresses our sincere condolences to Namhla’s family and loved ones. May her beautiful soul rest in peace. Honourable chairperson, it is further extremely concerning that evidence has emerged that the perpetrator of this heinous crime is a member of the police service," she said.

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Narend Singh called for justice for victims.

"Where is the promised commitment to ending GBV and ensuring justice for the victims of these heinous crimes?" Singh asked.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said R1,3 billion has been allocated to activities related to stopping gender-based violence.