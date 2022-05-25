MPs call for greater land reform in achieving food security

The National Assembly has also called for greater economic independence from the west.

JOHANNESBURG - MPs are debating Africa Day with calls for greater land reform in achieving food security on the continent.

The debate is titled Africa Month: Strengthening Resilience and Sustainability in Nutrition.

ANC MP Mathole Motshekga kicked off the debate saying the life of any nation resides in its economic power.

“Above all, the life of a nation resides in its economic power, which includes the power of the nation to feed, heal and dress itself. Today, Africans depend on foreigners to provide food and medicines.”

IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said a sizeable number of South Africans were affected by food security.

“According to a 2022 Statistics South Africa report, in 2020 almost 23.6% of South Africans were affected by moderate to severe food insecurity while almost 14.9% experienced severe food security.”

While the EFF's Thembi Msane said Africa has the ability to be self-sustainable but remains poor.