Maritime Safety Authority resumes oil recovery operation in Algoa Bay

CAPE TOWN - The South African Maritime Safety Authority on Wednesday said an oil recovery operation has resumed in Algoa Bay in the Eastern Cape.

Deputy chief operations officer captain Vernon Keller adds the oil spillage incident occurred during a bunkering service or ‘ship-to-ship’ oil transfer, at about midday on Monday.

“Unfortunately, we had to suspend the recovery operations on Tuesday as a result of heavy weather. However, we are happy to say that the cleanup operations started again early on Wednesday morning. We also conducted an aerial surveillance by helicopter to evaluate the extent of the oil. All the visible oil was collected on Tuesday.”