KZN rescue teams continue search for two municipal workers swept away in floods
NDWENDWE - Police search and rescue teams in KwaZulu-Natal are continuing their search for two municipal workers who went missing during heavy rains at the weekend.
Just as the province was recovering from last month's deadly floods, it has now suffered another setback from inclement weather.
Solomon Shandu and Simphiwe Cele were returning home from a funeral on Sunday night when the car they were in was swept away as they were trying to cross a swollen river.
KZN police Search and Rescue teams are back in Ndwedwe today, to continue the search for Solomon Shandu and Simphiwe Cele who went missing during storms over the weekend. BW pic.twitter.com/BnqyreWPA0EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2022
The car was found a short distance away but the men still haven't been located.
Shandu's nephew, Sihle, described his uncle as a caring and supportive man.
He said their family was in shock and all they wanted was to find his body and give him a dignified burial.
“He’s dead, but what we want now is we just want his body. We are praying for God to help us to find our father and uncle.”
The provincial government has confirmed that one person lost their life during the weekend’s inclement weather.