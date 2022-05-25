KZN rescue teams continue search for two municipal workers swept away in floods

NDWENDWE - Police search and rescue teams in KwaZulu-Natal are continuing their search for two municipal workers who went missing during heavy rains at the weekend.

Just as the province was recovering from last month's deadly floods, it has now suffered another setback from inclement weather.

Solomon Shandu and Simphiwe Cele were returning home from a funeral on Sunday night when the car they were in was swept away as they were trying to cross a swollen river.