KZN EMS officials on high alert as search for 3 people missing in floods ongoing

DURBAN - Emergency officials in KwaZulu-Natal remain on high alert following the flooding over the weekend.

Six weeks after the devastating floods which left hundreds dead and scores missing last month, heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday ravaged the province once more, resulting in massive damage to infrastructure once again.

The weather has since cleared but with more rain expected towards the end of the week, the authorities aren’t letting their guards down yet with three people thought still to be missing.

Searches for those three individuals, who include a six-year-old child, are still continuing, as are efforts to repair the homes and roadways that were damaged.

In the meantime, the South African Weather Service says while it is not expecting any significant amounts of rainfall over the region in the coming days, there is light rain predicted along the coast from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Paramedics and other emergency workers say they’re on standby in case of another repeat.