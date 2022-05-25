Jabavu residents take to the streets over electricity outages

The demonstrators have blocked Elias Motsaoledi road, causing traffic disruptions.

JOHANNESBURG - The residents of Jabavu in Soweto have taken to the streets over electricity outages in the area.

Motorists have been warned to avoid the area.

"The situation is calm at the moment besides the road closure. Motorists are asked to exercise caution, avoid that route and use Gomma road in Zondi, Millar road in Mfolo North, Zulu drive in Mfolo central and Mphuti street in White City as alternative routes," said Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla.