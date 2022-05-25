It's time for Africa! Here are five places to take a bite at on Africa Day

In true celebration of the continent's rich and dynamic cultures, heritage and delicious flavours, here are five places in Johannesburg, where you can grab some authentically African grub.

Happy Africa Day! Annually, the African Union (AU) commemorates International Africa Day on 25 May in commemoration of its predecessor, the Organisation of African Unity, which was founded on this day in 1963.

In South Africa, this day is a reminder of South Africa’s relationship with the African continent from which was largely severed during the apartheid era.

2022 Africa Day theme is the year of nutrition and in a true celebration of the continent's rich and dynamic cultures, heritage and delicious flavours, here are five places in Africa's second-largest city - Johannesburg, where you can grab some authentically African grub.

Slotjhile Pub & Shisanyama in Thembisa

Established in 2017, the Ndebele inspired venue is located on the west of Tembisa, in a township called Esselen Park.

If you are looking for a simple 'kasi vibe' then Slotjhile is exactly the place for you.



On the menu are homely and traditional favourites such as manqina (pig trotters), hard body chicken, mogodu and braai mix.

Kobo Cuisine

Siya Kobo, dubbed an African Cuisine activist, is the founder of Kobo Cuisine a dining experience that prides itself in its specialist progressive African food with an emphasis on fresh, seasonal and authentic ingredients.

Located in Joburg CBD and partnered with Jhb culinary & pastry school, Kobo Cuisine re-invents widely known traditional dishes with contemporary flavours that encompass principles of sustainability and education.

The award-winning chef features on author and celebrity chef Lorna Maseko's Homegrown Tastes SA show on the BBC, featuring his intriguing modified skopo.

Jollof Cafe in Bryanston

Bringing the flavour of "the giant of Africa" also known as Nigeria to South Africa, Jollof Cafe Restaurant is an African cuisine restaurant based in the North of Johannesburg.

Their bestselling dishes include goat meat, jambalaya rice, fried yam, ewa agonyin, mackerel fish and of course the widely appreciated and loved Jollof rice.

Checkout their menu or website on how you can enjoy a bit of West Africa without leaving the comfort of your home.

Cuisine Afrique in Boksburg

Springbok carpaccio, Skilpadjies and traditional mogodu, Cuisine Afrique lays authentically South African flavours on thick.

Found in Boksburg, the family restaurant features value for your pocket with a mix of unique wine and dining experiences inspired by Mzansi.

Visit their website to get a feel of their variety of foods and culinary events on offer.

Sakhumzi Restaurant in Soweto

Founded by a group of friends, a few dumpies and a story, Sakhumzi Restaurant officially came to life in 2001.

The family restaurant offers affordable dishes like Pimville Chicken Livers, Bantu Vegetable Stir Fry, and Ubuntu Ox Liver at just R100.

Located on the famed Vilakazi street in Soweto, Sakhuzmzi is placed one of the top five township tourist destinations in South Africa.

Visit their social media to enjoy some of their delicious food to remind you why is amazing to be in Africa.