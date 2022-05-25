Home Affairs Dept planning move to shopping malls for ease of accessibility

The Home Affairs Department said that it was working on simplifying the lives of South Africans and those who lived in the country.

Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza said that Home Affairs would now be moving into shopping malls to be easily accessible to people.

He also said that there would now be online booking systems for items such as identity documents and passports which would provide dates and times for collection among other services.

"All those services that are not urgent, you must make sure that you make a booking and then in the future we will only take walk-ins who will be dealing with birth certificates and death certificates so that we do not have a line when you come in," Nzuza said.