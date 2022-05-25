Four suspended Saftu office bearers allowed to contest elective conference

An announcement to this effect was made on Wednesday with the Independent Electoral Commission now preparing ballots for delegates to vote.

JOHANNESBURG - Following an impasse for most of the day on whether or not four suspended office bearers should be allowed to stand at Saftu’s elective conference, a caucus from the federation’s unions has decided they will be allowed to contest the elections.

Numsa, the federation’s largest affiliate, had threatened to pull out of the conference.

The four were suspended after issuing Saftu’s general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi with an intention for suspension notice.

This conference also voted against a motion brought forward by Numsa for the four to be reinstated on Tuesday.

Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers Union General Secretary Vusi Ntshangase said: “In the interest of democracy and in the interest of unity in this congress to allow the suspended national office bearers to contest the elections.”