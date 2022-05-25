Forced to flee Manenberg, safety activist hopes gang violence will be dealt with

Roegshanda Pascoe and her family had to leave her home because she was a State witness in a 2016 gang-related incident.

CAPE TOWN - Amid concern around a flare-up of gang violence in Manenberg, a community safety activist, who's had to flee the suburb, warns that efforts to fight the scourge must not slow down.

This week, six people were shot and wounded.

This after Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen visited the area following a spate of shootings.

"I cry because besides that, I can't be in Manenberg nor my family. We still have family in Manenberg, therefore, it will always be a concern for me, the well-being of the people of Manenberg," Roegshanda Pascoe said.

Pascoe and her family have fled Manenberg and their new location has not been shared for safety reasons.

The outspoken activist had to leave her home because she was a State witness in a 2016 gang-related incident.

However, she still receives phone calls from residents caught in the middle of gang warfare.

"They are very fearful. A grandmother notified me that her daughter had to walk to the police station to get the ambulance to get her to the hospital," she said.

Pascoe remains hopeful that the gang problem will be dealt with.