eThekwini mayor promises on a mission to find missing employees after floods

JOHANNESBURG - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the municipality is deploying all the necessary resources to find two missing employees.

The municipal employees went missing during the heavy floods this weekend. Their vehicle has been spotted in a river near Osindisweni.

Last month more than 400 people died following heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal.

Kaunda said the search is now continuing.

"The mayor is very sad after receiving the news that there are two employees of eThekwini Municipality that are missing. He has therefore vowed that the city is going to do everything in its power to assist the families to eventually locate the bodies of these two employees."