Convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu back in court for fresh charges

Rosemary Ndlovu is currently serving six life sentences for murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and fraud.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu will return to the dock on Wednesday morning on fresh charges.

Ndlovu is currently serving six life sentences for murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and fraud.

The former cop killed six family members while plotting to kill seven others in order to claim on life insurance.

Ndlovu will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court in two separate cases.

In the first matter, it's alleged that she paid a hitman to murder her boss and station commander Colonel Nthipe Boloka and Sergeant Benneth Mabinda, who was the investigating officer in her case.

Her co-accused in this matter has been on the run.

In the second case, she stands accused of plotting to kill the husband of one of her colleagues and co-accused, Nomsa Mudau.

It's alleged that the two planned the murder for Mudau to cash in on her husband's life insurance policies.

Mudau was heavily pregnant at the time of the last appearance, and will return to the dock on Wednesday morning after having given birth.