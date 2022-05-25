Bail ruling reserved in corruption case involving senior EC govt official

The province's chief director of community safety and liaison, Neil Naidoo and two businessmen, Kenny Govender and Matthew Pillay, were apprehended in a sting operation.

CAPE TOWN - A bail ruling in the corruption case involving a senior Eastern Cape government official has been reserved until Thursday.

They're facing charges of corruption, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

The trio's accused of trying to offer an R3.5 million bribe to halt an investigation into a lucrative tender for the supply of furniture to police stations.

"The accused have also been moved from the East London SAPS holding cells Fort Glamorgan Prison," said the Investigating Directorate's Sindisiwe Seboka.