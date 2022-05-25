ANC in Johannesburg postpones regional conference

In a letter to branches of the party in the region from outgoing secretary Dada Morero, the region will hold its conference next week.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in Johannesburg has decided to postpone its regional conference once again due to disputes and appeals that are still being processed.

This follows a series of postponements to allow some branches to re-run processes or settle disputes.

Johannesburg was also hit by the passing of its treasurer and regional chair hopeful Mpho Moerane last week.

Following the advice of the ANC in Gauteng’s provincial executive committee meeting and its own meeting Tuesday night, the ANC in Johannesburg has decided to put its conference on ice once more.

This is to allow for appeals processes to be concluded.

All five of the ANC’s regions in the province are yet to hold their regional conferences with at least Ekurhuleni and Tshwane expected to sit this weekend.

The province is also in preparation mode for its own provincial conference which was set for 3 June 2022 but Eyewitness News understands it’s likely to only sit towards the end of next month.

All these events are a prelude to the ANC’s December conference, where new national leadership will be elected.