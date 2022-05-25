Alleged Parly arsonist Mafe to get another opportunity to appeal bail dismissal

Zandile Mafe (49) was arrested in connection with the fire that gutted Parliament's National Assembly building and destroyed sections of the Old Assembly chamber in January.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of setting Parliament alight will get another opportunity to appeal the dismissal of his bail application.

Mafe had applied for bail but the Cape Town Regional Court in February ruled that the defence had failed to prove exceptional circumstances why it should be granted.

Mafe last month took the outcome of his bail application on judicial review.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the two judges who heard the case are split on the outcome.

NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said that a third judge had been appointed and the bail appeal application will now be heard again on Monday.

"Mafe is charged with housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson and theft. This case has been postponed to 22 June after the State successfully argued that they were still outstanding reports and authorisations certificate in that the accused will be held in the indictment and the matter will be transferred to the High Court at the next court appearance," he said.

The defence maintains that Mafe is innocent, saying they'll challenge the State's evidence when the matter goes to trial.