Africa Day: 5 countries to visit on the continent that won't break the bank

JOHANNESBURG - South African’s itching for a destination holiday may find themselves stuck on the best and most affordable places to go.

If you don’t feel like taking excessively long flights, take advantage of living on one of the most diverse continents in the world, and travel around Africa.

If you choose the right time of year and accommodation, the perfect (and most affordable) holidays could end up being our neighbours.

Here are five cost-friendly places to visit in Africa for your next big trip.

EGYPT

When you think of Egypt, one’s mind immediately conjures up images of the Great Pyramids and the vast desert.

But above being a destination of historical significance, Egypt is also an incredible and affordable holiday destination.

A week in the Nefertiti Hotel Luxor for two people can cost under R2,500 and from historic tours, desert adventures, to boat rides on the red sea, there is plenty for anyone to enjoy.

MOROCCO

For some people, the whole reason for travelling outside your home country is to immerse yourself in different cultures, food and scenery - and there is no place better to do that on a budget than Morocco.

Enjoy the incredible markets and find 7-night accommodation for under R2,000 at the Riad Inspira.

ZANZIBAR

If you are looking for a luxurious week of lounging on an island with cocktails at budget prices, Zanzibar could be the perfect location.

With a week’s accommodation available for just over R2,000 at The Z Hotel and flights under four hours from Johannesburg, this island paradise is a perfect affordable travel destination.

MOZAMBIQUE

If you would like to keep your holiday closer to home, and possibly skip out on flying, a trip to Mozambique could be exactly what you need.

The capital city of Maputo is the best place to stay on a budget and there is plenty to do to keep yourself entertained.

A couple can spend a week in the Casa Quimera Hotel in Maputo for under R5,000.

MALAWI

If you are a fan of wildlife and would like to spend your holiday basking in nature, Malawi is an excellent budget destination.

From guided nature walks and game drives to scuba diving in Lake Malawi, this destination is perfect for someone wanting to break away from the city life.

You can find accommodation at Mayoka Village Beach Lodge for under R5,000 for two people for the week.