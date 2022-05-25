6 suspects arrested in Gauteng for fraud, corruption related to VBS

The six suspects, aged between 37 and 45, were arrested simultaneously in Johannesburg, Vryburg, Orkney and Klerksdorp on Tuesday for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering worth approximately R2.5 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Six suspects in Gauteng have been arrested for fraud, corruption and money laundering related to the VBS investigation.

Police said that they would make their first appearance before the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

