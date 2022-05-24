Woman arrested in Manenberg for possession of firearm & ammunition

The suspect was nabbed on Monday afternoon after she was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a woman in Manenberg following a spate of gang-related shootings in the community.

"Efforts to bring stability and combat gang-related shooting in Manenberg area led to the arrest of a 41-year-old female yesterday. Members of the Manenberg crime unit followed information on firearm information and searched the premises," said the police's Wesley Twigg.

Hours prior to her arrest, six people were shot and wounded in the gang hotspot.