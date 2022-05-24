Violence in Manenberg continues despite MEC's visit to gang hotspot

On Monday, six people were shot and wounded in the known gang hotspot.

CAPE TOWN - A recent visit to Manenberg by Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen has done nothing to bring about an end to gun battles.

Allen visited the community on Friday following a flare-up in shootings and he met with various roleplayers, including police.

Manenberg residents regularly bare the brunt of gang violence.

Just last week, a video showed a group of men in a field firing a volley of shots.

Days later, MEC Allen visited the community in the hopes of finding solutions to address gun violence.

"It's all got to do with territory and gangsters wanting to impose themselves on the so-called turf of other gangsters," Allen explained.

He said that it was unacceptable.

"Gangsterism must never be tolerated. Gangsters are crippling our communities and breaking the fabric of our society," he said.

Another community hit hard by gun violence is Khayelitsha.

On Sunday night, three family members were shot dead in yet another mass shooting.