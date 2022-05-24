Taxi violence arbitration office to be a game-changer, says Gauteng's Mamabolo

The MEC delivered his budget vote speech to the Gauteng provincial legislature and briefed the media on how his department planned to use the R8.75 billion it had been allocated.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has described the establishment of an arbitration office to deal with taxi disputes as a game-changer.

During the briefing, he expressed concerns about the ongoing taxi violence in the province.

"We are deeply worried about taxi violence. The message is still not getting home in the taxi industry. Leaders are still perpetuating violence against each other," MEC Mamabolo said.

The MEC also pointed to the deaths of five drivers in Soweto last week.

Last year, the provincial government announced plans to establish an arbitration office to address these disputes.

The MEC said it would begin its work soon.

“We will create an arbitration office where, for the first time since a long time in the past, we will see hearings and adjudications on who was granted the right to use which road. That is going to be a game-changer,” he said.

Disputes around taxi routes have been identified as one of the driving factors behind the violence in the industry.