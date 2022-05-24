Digital Vibes saga: State employee accused of corruption released on bail

Lizeka Tonjeni appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria. on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A state employee accused of corruption linked to Digital Vibes has been released on R5,000 bail in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria.

Lizeka Tonjeni appeared in court on Tuesday after handing herself over the same morning.

The woman, who is employed by the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent, is accused of accepting bribes in the awarding of the Digital Vibes' almost R4 million contract in 2018.

A Special Investigating Unit report implicated Zweli Mkhize linking him to Digital Vibes.

He was minister of health at the time of the awarding of the contract.

Tonjeni is accused of receiving R160 thousand in bribes from Digital Vibes between December 2018 and August 2020.

She was appointed project manager of the contract awarded to Digital Vibes and in the process, she received unauthorised payments.

The court found that Tonjeni is not a flight risk and has no previous convictions, therefore eligible for bail.

Her corruption charge was categorised a schedule 5 offence because the amount she allegedly benefitted exceeds R100,000.

The State also alleged Tonjeni was not acting alone.

The matter has been postponed to 15 June for the disclosure of the docket.