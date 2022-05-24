'Rhythm City' producer remembers larger-than-life Jamie Bartlett

Harriet Gavshon said working with a professional like Bartlett was one of the most rewarding experiences of any producer’s career.

JOHANNESBURG - Rhythm City executive producer Harriet Gavshon has described the late Jamie Bartlett as a curious and generous actor who poured his whole heart into the arts.

Gavshon said working with a professional like Bartlett was one of the most rewarding experiences of any producer’s career.

The 55-year-old multi-award winning veteran stage and TV actor was well-known for his role as TV villains like David Genaro in in Rhythm City.

He was also a judge on SA's Got Talent.

The former Rhythm City star studied speech and drama at the University of Cape Town.

He was also well-known for his role as Mike O’Riley on SABC 3’s Isidingo.

For the past three decades, Bartlett graced our TV screens in the popular Rhythm City where viewers have watched him go through different phases in his life.

Gavshon said Bartlett was a larger-than-life person and wonderful to work with: “He was a force on Rhythm City and in our lives. He wasn’t exactly like David Genaro, but he was certainly intense and passionate like David Genaro.”

Details of his funeral are expected to be announced soon.