SA ‘deepens investment ties’ with Germany in attempt to decarbonise electricity

President Ramaphosa was speaking during his opening remarks at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon while welcoming German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

President Cyril Ramaphosa with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Union Buildings on 24 May 2022. Credit: GCIS
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa looked forward to deepening investment ties with Germany.

This is Scholz's first visit to South Africa since taking office last December.

The president said government anticipated progress around the green economy.

“This is a path-breaking initiative to support South Africa’s pathway to a low carbon economy and climate resilience in society to accelerate the just transition and decarbonisation of the electricity system and to support the development of new economic opportunities.”

The two leaders will make their way to Sasol in Sandton later on Tuesday for the launch of a South African-German consortium to assist the advance technology research for production of sustainable aviation fuels.

