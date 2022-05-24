SA ‘deepens investment ties’ with Germany in attempt to decarbonise electricity

President Ramaphosa was speaking during his opening remarks at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon while welcoming German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa looked forward to deepening investment ties with Germany.

Ramaphosa was speaking during his opening remarks at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon while welcoming German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

This is Scholz's first visit to South Africa since taking office last December.