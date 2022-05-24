Ramaphosa: SA still holds neutral stance on Russian-Ukraine war

Ramaphosa made this statement during a press briefing with Scholz on Tuesday at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that South Africa maintains a neutral position on the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Ramaphosa made this statement during a press briefing with Scholz on Tuesday at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The president said in order for the conflict to come to an end, a call for cessation of hostilities would be a better tool to be used.

“We are where we are as a nation, as a country, as a result of dialogue, negotiations and collaboration between belligerent entities. We were pitted against each other in the apartheid regime, but it was only through negotiations that brought an end to the conflict.”

Scholz is in South Africa to discuss bilateral and global concerns including ways to enhance cooperation in areas like energy and climate change.