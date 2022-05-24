Powa calls for commitment from govt to fight 'war against women'

People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) was reacting to Singwa Namhla Mtwa's death, who was shot dead in her car at her home in Mthatha last month. It’s alleged that her boyfriend of 17 years was behind her killing.

JOHANNESBURG - People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) said that there's a war against women in South Africa.



"I mean you still feel that the government is not doing enough. Us, as Powa, and other organisations, I think we are trying our best but alone we are not going to win in this fight - it's a fight, it's war against women. We need commitment from the government. We always talk about our policies that are in place but I think our problem is implementation," said Powa's Jeanette Sera.