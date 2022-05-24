Mpumalanga MEC praises traditional leaders for helping with Hillary Gardee case

Mpumalanga Community Safety and Security MEC Vusi Shongwe has praised traditional leaders for helping police with information that led to the arrest of the suspects linked to the murder of Hillary Gardee.

The daughter of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s former secretary-general, Godrich Gardee, was last seen at a grocery store in the province last month.

Her body was discovered days later in a bush near Sabie.

The MEC has encouraged healers who are approached by criminals to cleanse them and report them to the police.

"We to also call for the traditional healers that they must refrain from this belief that the private part of a human being can make a muti. That is very barbaric, we are not expecting that we have people that have that particular mentality," Shongwe said.

The motive for Gardee's killing is still unknown.