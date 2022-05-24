Motsoaledi welcomes axing of official who recommended permits for Bushiris

Ronney Marhule was found guilty of misconduct after recommending the permits for the self-proclaimed prophet, his wife Mary and their two children in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that the sacking of a senior director who recommended the permanent residence permits of the Bushiri family demonstrated the department’s strong stance on dealing with irregularities.

An internal disciplinary process found that Marhule, who served as the chief director for permitting, was grossly dishonest and negligent in making the recommendation as the Bushiris did not qualify for the permit.

Minister Motsoaledi said that the outcome of the disciplinary hearing against Marhule took the department closer to bringing an end to irregular practices and decisions by officials.

His spokesperson Siya Qoza: "The chief director was found guilty on two counts relating to dishonesty and negligence at the conclusion a lengthy disciplinary hearing which lasted for almost a year."

The second count relates to the recommendation to approve the permanent residence permit applications of two other individuals.

In a statement, the department said that Marhule tried to stop the disciplinary process against him at the Labour Court and the Labour Appeal Court but was unsuccessful.