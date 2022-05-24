KZN education department suspends teacher who used a gun to scare pupils

The department said they have been receiving numerous complaints from teachers and parents about the teacher.

JOHANNESBURG - The KZN Education Department has confirmed that the educator who pulled a gun at pupils as a form of discipline has been suspended.

It’s believed that the woman, who teaches at Phambili Secondary School in Rossburgh, used the weapon to scare pupils.

The department said it has been receiving numerous complaints from teachers and parents about the teacher.

The Phambili Secondary School in Durban suspended the teacher after reports emerged, she was threatening pupils with a gun.

The educator has also reportedly pointed a gun at fellow teachers.

The KZN Education Department has condemned the incident, saying educators are not allowed to bring weapons to school, let alone a gun.

"She was suspended before for other misconduct. This one we have a report from the school to say what she is doing and we have been getting complaints from bothering her colleagues and learners and parents," said KwaZulu-Natal Basic Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

The department said counselling has been offered to the pupils and teachers