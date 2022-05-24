KZN Cogta says 48 people missing from April floods now presumed dead

Cooperative Government provincial head, Tando Tubane, said that the chances of finding those who went missing were near impossible and they should be declared dead.

CAPE TOWN - The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance Department said that the 48 people still missing following last month's floods were now presumed dead.

Government officials briefed Parliament’s ad ad-hoc joint committee on flood disaster relief and recovery on Monday.

Presidency officials told MPs that recovery and rebuilding efforts would cost no less than R25 billion.

Treasury has also set aside R1 billion in relief for those affected by the floods.

But Cooperative Government provincial head, Tando Tubane, said that the chances of finding those who went missing were near impossible and they should be declared dead.

"Because if we know that someone is not dead or presumed dead there are certain consequences that can fall, so I advocated to bring the depart of Justice in because we have 48 people, who the chances of finding them alive are very minimal," Tubane said.

Tubane added that the topography and buildings in the province would have to be looked at more carefully.

The enforcement of by-laws also needed to be bolstered to prevent buildings from being washed away or damaged in future natural disasters.