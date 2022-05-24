Jerobejin van Wyk murder case postponed as accused waits for bed at Valkenberg

The Klawer Magistrate's Court on Monday postponed the case to 21 June.

CAPE TOWN - There's been another postponement in the case against a man accused of killing a 13-year-old Klawer boy.

Daniel Smit allegedly murdered Jerobejin van Wyk in February.

The accused's lawyer claims he was involved in the occult.

Smit is still waiting for a bed at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital.

At a previous court appearance, a psychologist recommended that he be referred for observation.

The psychologist’s report has revealed that Van Wyk was taken to the accused's house where he was murdered.

It's also claimed that Smit gave his adult daughter sleeping tablets so he could dispose of the youngster's body.