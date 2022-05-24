Gungubele says implementing recommendations of report on SSA is taking too long

The panel was chaired by former minister Sydney Mufamadi and its report was released in March 2019.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has admitted in Parliament that it is taking too long to implement the recommendations of the high-level review panel’s report on the State Security Agency (SSA).

The panel was chaired by former minister Sydney Mufamadi and its report was released in March 2019.

It made a string of recommendations to deal with rampant malfeasance, fraud, corruption and other misconduct at the SSA.

Gungubele was tabling the agency’s budget in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon: “We must admit without reservations that the progress towards implementation of the high-level review panel recommendations has been slow and must be expedited without delay.”

A frank admission by Gungubele, who said the country was emerging from a period of prolonged abuse of its intelligence capacity.

However, he said the State Security Agency now being run from within the Presidency, was on the road to recovery.

“A lot of ground has been covered and many other interventions are under way to address the issues raised in the report.”

Gungubele said a turnaround plan for the SSA would be released later this year, while the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill to allow for the restructuring of state security was set to come before Parliament in September.