Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett

News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening.

FILE: 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett. Picture: Facebook.
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Jamie Bartlett’s colleagues and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the multi-awarding actor.

The 55-year-old played several roles on South African TV, including Mike O'Reilly on SABC3's Isidingo and David Genaro on eTV’s Rhythm City.

He was also a judge on SA's Got Talent.

Actress Nokuthula Ledwaba, who worked with him, described his passing as devastating.

"He was just that kind of person who would show you how much you mean to him. It didn't matter what he was going through, he'd be there. He'd have intense conversations about life, about love, about raising kids," she said.

Details around Bartlett's death are not yet known.

