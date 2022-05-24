Fans, colleagues mourn passing of 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening. Isidingo

Rhythm City

Jamie Bartlett JOHANNESBURG - Jamie Bartlett’s colleagues and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the multi-awarding actor. News of Bartlett’s passing emerged on Monday evening. The 55-year-old played several roles on South African TV, including Mike O'Reilly on SABC3's Isidingo and David Genaro on eTV’s Rhythm City. Jamie Bartlett will always be remembered for his iconic David Genaro character. One of the best actors weve ever seen in South Africa. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/QgWqft2gbz (@Akhona_PQ) May 23, 2022 Jamie Bartlett bought me a drink once. At SiX in Melville.

He didnt break character. David Genaro bought me a dop.#RIPJamieBartlett Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) May 23, 2022 David Genaro. What a villain. I grew up watching Jamie Bartlett on TV. Condolences to the Bartlett family. #RIPJamieBartlett pic.twitter.com/M05zBrhItB Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) May 23, 2022

David Genaro was our own Stefano DiMera. His character was loved and hated at the same time thats how good he was. Rest in peace Mr Jamie Bartlett. Thank you for sharing your talent with us. Lisa (@_lisasavage) May 23, 2022

He was also a judge on SA's Got Talent.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Jamie Bartlett leaves Rhythm City after 13 years

Actress Nokuthula Ledwaba, who worked with him, described his passing as devastating.

"He was just that kind of person who would show you how much you mean to him. It didn't matter what he was going through, he'd be there. He'd have intense conversations about life, about love, about raising kids," she said.

Details around Bartlett's death are not yet known.

