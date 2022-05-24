eThekwini municipality says it will respond swiftly to water challenges

Water scarcity was one of the biggest challenges communities faced during last month’s flooding.

DURBAN - The eThekwini municipality said it will respond swiftly to water challenges in areas affected by heavy rains.

Kwazulu-Natal was again lashed by heavy rains this past weekend which resulted in flooding in some parts of Durban.

During the last floods – areas such as Uthongathi, Umlazi and others lacked water for days and although water tankers had been dispatched to assist communities some still waited awhile and raised this as a serious concern.

Six weeks later the province relieved the episode of being without water after this weekend's flooding.

"Our teams will come back and reinstate some of the work that has been done before to ensure that people do access water in the water affected," said eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

KwaZulu-Natal authorities have confirmed that one person has died in the latest floods in the province.