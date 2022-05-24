EC govt official, 2 others charged with corruption to apply for bail

Neil Naidoo, businessmen Kenny Govender and Matthew Pillay have been charged with corruption, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape government official and two others are set to apply for bail in the East London Magistrates Court Tuesday.

Neil Naidoo, businessmen Kenny Govender and Matthew Pillay have been charged with corruption, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

They allegedly attempted to pay a bribe of R3.5 million to investigators probing a multi-million rand police tender.

The investigation was related to an ongoing contract awarded to KJP trading limited for the supply of furniture to SAPS offices.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said that in an undercover operation Pillay and Govender agreed to pay the money over by April.

"As the Investigative Directorate, we plan to vigorously oppose bail for the three accused that were in court simply because we believe that they have potential to intimidate or get involved in tampering with the investigation, which is currently ongoing," Seboka said.