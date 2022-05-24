Deborah Fraser to be buried on Tuesday after heavy rain forces postponement

Her funeral service took place on Saturday, but she could not be buried on the same day due to the heavy rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - The close friends and family of the late gospel artist Deborah Fraser will on Tuesday gather at the Lala Kahle Cemetery in Hillcrest to bid her final farewell.

Fraser passed away last week after a long illness.

"It was raining the whole day and it affected the condition of the gravesite. Then it was decided by the family and the funeral parlour that they should move it to Tuesday which is today at 10," said family spokesperson Busi Shibodze.

Shibodze said that members of the general public would not be allowed at the cemetery but the family was organising a livestreaming service for those who wished to participate in the proceedings virtually.