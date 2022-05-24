ConCourt to hear Ledla’s last-ditch bid to overturn ruling on PPE contract

The Constitutional Court will on Tuesday hear a last-ditch attempt by Ledla Structural Development to try and overturn a Special Tribunal ruling that millions of rands the company scored from a massive government PPE contract, be finally forfeited to the state.

Some of the first PPE graft allegations to emerge after the advent of the pandemic, centred on some R125 million worth of contracts that the Gauteng Health Department awarded to Royal Bhaca, which was at the time owned by the now late Thandisizwe Diko, whose wife, Khusela Diko, was also a spokesperson for the Presidency.

The contracts were eventually cancelled due to the conflict of interest but Diko appeared still to have scored through another contract valued at R139 million, which was subsequently awarded to what the authorities have since said was in fact a front company: Ledla.

In December 2020, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) secured an order from the Special Tribunal for millions of rands that had been frozen in bank accounts belonging to Ledla and two of its directors, Rhulani Lehong and Kgodisho Norman Lehong, to be finally forfeited to the state.

In Ledla’s application for leave to appeal, chair of the board of directors, Molatelo Albert Lehong, insists various findings made by the Special Tribunal were “incorrect”.

These include that Ledla was a “substitute” for Royal Bhaca “whose sole director was Diko, a close family friend of Masuku then a MEC for health in the Gauteng government”.

But the SIU, which is opposing the application, said the application was a red herring and that Ledla was simply aggrieved by the findings.