Bok hooker Joseph Dweba joins Stormers Dweba returns to South African domestic rugby after a couple of seasons in France where he played for Top14 side Bordeaux-Begles since 2020. Springboks

Stormers

French Top 14

Joseph Dweba

Bordeaux-Begles JOHANNESBURG - The Stormers have announced the signing of Springbok hooker Joseph Dweba on a three-year deal. He returns to South African domestic rugby after a couple of seasons in France where he played for Top14 side Bordeaux-Begles since 2020. Dweba made his Springbok debut against Argentina in Gqeberha last year and is yet to add another cap to his name but is expected to feature more regularly for the national team in the future. His contract comes into effect from July 2022 and he joins a side struggling with their depth in the number 2 position after the departure of World Cup winner Bongi Mbonambi in 2021 and long-term injury sustained by Scarra Ntubeni. Three-year deal for Bok hooker @josephdweba2 in Cape Town.



The team has played some top rugby this season and I cant wait to get stuck in#iamastormer #josephisastormer #dhldelivers https://t.co/bGdvTkAozS DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 24, 2022

Dweba said that he is looking forward to joining his new teammates.

“This is a very exciting time for me and my family, it is great to be home and playing my rugby for the Stormers. The team has played some top rugby this season and I can’t wait to get stuck in as we take on the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup next season,” Dweba said.

The dynamic Dweba went abroad after a stellar 2019 in the Free State with the Cheetahs where he formed a formidable front row combination with fellow Springbok, Ox Nche, and was named as the tournament’s player of the year in a triumphant Currie Cup campaign.

“Joseph is an all-action performer who will fit in really well and suit the style of rugby that we have been playing. We want to see him grow his game further and help us take things to the next level going forward in what is an exciting future here for our team,” Stormers head coach, John Dobson, said.