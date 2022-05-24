Bail bid for accused number 1 in Hillary Gardee murder case postponed

Initially, all three suspects had abandoned their bail bids but accused number one - Sipho Mkhatshwa - requested bail.

JOHANNESBURG - The bail application of one of the men implicated in the Hillary Gardee murder case has been postponed.

The daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary general Godrich Gardee was found murdered near Sabie last month after she went missing at a grocery store.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Monica Nyuswa said: “The bail application in respect of Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa, who is accused number one in Hillary Gardee’s murder case, was remanded to 2 June in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court. This after he was requisitioned for Tuesday’s date.”