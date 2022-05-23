Weekend floods in KZN will delay rebuilding process - Zikalala

Before this weekend's downpours, the province was already facing R25 billion worth of damages caused by last month's devastating floods.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikala said that this weekend's heavy rains were a setback for the reconstruction that was already underway following last month's deadly floods.

Zikalala was speaking to the media in uMdloti, where officials were assessing the impact of the floods caused by the recent heavy rains in some parts of Durban.



The already flood-stricken province experienced more damage on infrastructure, including homes.

Premier Zikala: "This is going to delay the rebuilding process. After we had started and the floods took place again, ita ll meant that work being done had to stop."

