Umkhonto we Sizwe veterans committee plans to continue work despite ANC threats

JOHANNESBURG - Despite threats to drag the ANC's new Umkhonto we Sizwe veterans interim committee to court, the committee said its proceeding with its work.

It has also vowed to stay out of ANC factional battles.



On Sunday the M.K.L.W.V.I.C appointed office bearers with Dan Hato appointed as convener.

The new structure is aimed at looking after the welfare of its former combatants.

This also signals the coming together of two associations of the MK which have been at odds since the lead up to the ANC's 2017 national conference.

Both were disbanded last year in favour of a joint unity conference.

Hato said threats of having the new structure nullified are nothing worth worrying about.

“We won’t be engaging ourselves in this process. As honest members of the ANC and as honest members of Umkhonto we Sizwe we won’t be going on with the process like this when we know that it is illegal. We are convinced that we are doing the correct thing,” said Hato.