'The road turned into a river': Durban residents assess damage after flooding Images began emerging on Saturday evening of massive holes swallowing up cars, with some blocks of flats evacuated as driveways and parking areas disappeared. Durban

KZN Floods DURBAN - Residents of Durban and its surrounding areas are now assessing the damage to their houses and cars after a weekend of intense rainfall and floods. Images began emerging on Saturday evening of massive holes swallowing up cars, with some blocks of flats evacuated as driveways and parking areas disappeared. [IN PICTURES] The Surfside building from another angle, search and rescue teams are on scene. #KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/uFdn1CyWqy EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2022

The affected communities include Umlazi, Wentworth, Isipingo, Amanzimtoti, Umdloti and Tongaat.

The weather service had warned of heavy rain and on Saturday night social media began to reflect the extent of what happened.

One person saw a flash flood destroy one of the entrances to Umdloti.

"The whole road turned into a river and clearly there's an issue with drainage," he said.

Thereafter numerous images emerged of vehicles falling into large holes or balancing on the edge of what had been roads or parking lots, with their owners looking on helplessly.

Another person said that their friend lost everything.

"I feel heartbroken for them, I'm sure that they got word [of it]. I can't actually see there home I can just see the end of their property, it looks like their end of the garden collapsed," she said.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that his provincial government was trying to assist those left destitute but resources were limited.

Officials will continue to assess the extent of the damage on Monday.