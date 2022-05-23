Suspect in the murder of Meghan Cremer pleads not guilty

The 29-year-old woman was found dead in August 2019 on a farm in the area.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing Philippi horse rider Meghan Cremer has pleaded not guilty.

The 29-year-old woman was found dead in August 2019 on a farm in the area. She had been assaulted and strangled with a blue ribbon.

Jeremy Sias pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, defeating the administration of justice, and theft.

He was employed as a general worker at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Stables where the deceased rented a cottage.

The deceased's mother, Gillian Cremer was the trial's first witness.

She told the court how often she spoke with or texted her daughter on a daily basis.

However, on 3 August 2019, the last day Cremer was last seen alive, they last spoke before 5pm.

The mother testified she grew worried when her messages didn't go through that night or the following morning and when her calls went straight to voicemail because her daughter never switched off her phones.

The woman cried before explaining how when she arrived at a local mortuary on the morning of the 8th of August her daughter's face couldn't be identified because of the injuries she sustained.